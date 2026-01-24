Delhi's 'At Home' Celebration Enhances Unity and Heritage

Delhi celebrated unity and heritage at the 'At Home' event, hosted at Lok Niwas by Lt Governor VK Saxena. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Paralympians, top armed forces officers, and Padma awardees were among the attendees, exemplifying diverse contributions to India's progress.

The event coincided with the Statehood Day of Uttar Pradesh, celebrated with the theme 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'. Highlighting the state's rich history and cultural significance, it underscored the pivotal role of Uttar Pradesh's citizens in Delhi's development and India's journey towards a progressive future.

Prominent figures including UP Minister Sunil Sharma and former Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi attended, further cementing the spirit of cooperation and shared heritage vital for national unity.