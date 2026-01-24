Left Menu

Delhi's 'At Home' Celebration Enhances Unity and Heritage

Delhi's 'At Home' celebration, hosted by Lt Governor VK Saxena, brought together prominent personalities, including Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and armed forces officers. The event highlighted India's rich cultural heritage ahead of Republic Day. The celebrations also honored Uttar Pradesh's Statehood Day, emphasizing unity under 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'.

Delhi celebrated unity and heritage at the 'At Home' event, hosted at Lok Niwas by Lt Governor VK Saxena. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Paralympians, top armed forces officers, and Padma awardees were among the attendees, exemplifying diverse contributions to India's progress.

The event coincided with the Statehood Day of Uttar Pradesh, celebrated with the theme 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'. Highlighting the state's rich history and cultural significance, it underscored the pivotal role of Uttar Pradesh's citizens in Delhi's development and India's journey towards a progressive future.

Prominent figures including UP Minister Sunil Sharma and former Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi attended, further cementing the spirit of cooperation and shared heritage vital for national unity.

