Gurugram Gears Up: Enhanced Security Measures for Republic Day

In preparation for Republic Day, Gurugram is enhancing its security measures with over 40 special checkpoints and drone surveillance. The celebration, featuring the Haryana Chief Minister as chief guest, requires a large police deployment to ensure law and order across five event locations in the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 24-01-2026 22:32 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 22:32 IST
Gurugram is set for heightened security ahead of Republic Day celebrations, with the local police establishing over 40 special checkpoints and employing drones for oversight, officials announced Saturday.

This year's state-level celebration is taking place in Gurugram, with Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini serving as the chief guest, according to police sources.

More than 3,000 officers have been deployed to maintain order and ensure smooth traffic across five event venues in the city. Among these measures, the use of drones and other aerial devices has been banned, while police inspect local accommodations and cafes as part of an extensive security operation.

