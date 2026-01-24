RSS Chief Bhagwat Champions Unity in Diversity at Tribal Dialogue

In a significant closed-door interaction with tribal groups, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat highlighted the essence of 'unity in diversity' as the foundation of India's identity. Bhagwat described Hinduism not as a worship system but as a way of coexisting harmoniously.

Throughout the meeting, tribal representatives expressed concerns over issues like religious conversion and cultural identity, with the RSS leader addressing flaws in PESA rules and emphasizing that Adivasi issues are national issues. Bhagwat assured tribal communities that their concerns would be communicated to the prime minister.

The 'Janjatiya Samvad' event, an initiative for direct dialogue with tribal members, revealed the necessity for education, employment, and cultural pride. The state's leadership and tribal elders partook in discussions aimed at crafting long-term solutions for tribal society challenges.