RSS Chief Bhagwat Champions Unity in Diversity at Tribal Dialogue
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized 'unity in diversity' in a meeting with tribal groups, discussing Hinduism as a way of living. He addressed tribal concerns, including religious conversion, cultural identity, and flaws in PESA rules, highlighting the importance of education, employment, and cultural pride.
- Country:
- India
In a significant closed-door interaction with tribal groups, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat highlighted the essence of 'unity in diversity' as the foundation of India's identity. Bhagwat described Hinduism not as a worship system but as a way of coexisting harmoniously.
Throughout the meeting, tribal representatives expressed concerns over issues like religious conversion and cultural identity, with the RSS leader addressing flaws in PESA rules and emphasizing that Adivasi issues are national issues. Bhagwat assured tribal communities that their concerns would be communicated to the prime minister.
The 'Janjatiya Samvad' event, an initiative for direct dialogue with tribal members, revealed the necessity for education, employment, and cultural pride. The state's leadership and tribal elders partook in discussions aimed at crafting long-term solutions for tribal society challenges.
