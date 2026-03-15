Tributes and Reflections: Kanshi Ram's Unyielding Legacy

On Sunday, the Congress party commemorated the birth anniversary of Bahujan Samaj Party founder Kanshi Ram, recognizing his extraordinary efforts in advocating for the rights of the marginalized and Dalits. Rahul Gandhi praised Kanshi Ram's dedication, stating his struggle continues to inspire today.

Gandhi expressed concerns about current threats to the Constitution, highlighting that those in power, despite their vows to uphold Babasaheb's principles, are attempting to undermine it. He emphasized the importance of Kanshi Ram's legacy, which links justice to political participation for the Bahujan community.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also paid their respects, lauding Kanshi Ram's historic role in integrating deprived communities into mainstream politics. The Congress reiterated its commitment to social justice and the constitutional rights of these communities.