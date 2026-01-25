Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Timeless Rebellion: Honoring Language Martyrs

M K Stalin commemorates the Language Martyrs of Tamil Nadu who sacrificed their lives during historic anti-Hindi agitations. Emphasizing that Hindi has no place in the state, Stalin highlights the unity and love for Tamil that fueled protests to safeguard linguistic identity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 25-01-2026 08:54 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 08:54 IST
Tamil Nadu's Timeless Rebellion: Honoring Language Martyrs
  • Country:
  • India

M K Stalin, DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, paid homage to the state's Language Martyrs on Sunday, acknowledging their sacrifices during the anti-Hindi agitations.

Stalin reiterated that the language policy – which champions Tamil and opposes Hindi – remains a cornerstone of Tamil Nadu's identity.

Reflecting on the protests of 1965, he celebrated past leaders' roles in these efforts and vowed to continue opposing Hindi imposition.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Departure from WHO Sparks Global Health Concerns

U.S. Departure from WHO Sparks Global Health Concerns

 Global
2
Cricket Clash: Verma and Lee Fall, Wolvaardt Shines

Cricket Clash: Verma and Lee Fall, Wolvaardt Shines

 India
3
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026