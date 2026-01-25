Tamil Nadu's Timeless Rebellion: Honoring Language Martyrs
M K Stalin commemorates the Language Martyrs of Tamil Nadu who sacrificed their lives during historic anti-Hindi agitations. Emphasizing that Hindi has no place in the state, Stalin highlights the unity and love for Tamil that fueled protests to safeguard linguistic identity.
Updated: 25-01-2026 08:54 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 08:54 IST
India
- India
M K Stalin, DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, paid homage to the state's Language Martyrs on Sunday, acknowledging their sacrifices during the anti-Hindi agitations.
Stalin reiterated that the language policy – which champions Tamil and opposes Hindi – remains a cornerstone of Tamil Nadu's identity.
Reflecting on the protests of 1965, he celebrated past leaders' roles in these efforts and vowed to continue opposing Hindi imposition.
