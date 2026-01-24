Dispute in Tamil Nadu Assembly: CM Stalin Criticizes Governor Ravi

In Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister M K Stalin has leveled serious accusations against Governor R N Ravi, asserting that the Governor's refusal to read the customary inaugural address indicates disrespect for his position.

Stalin reminisced about past governors who upheld assembly traditions and expressed that the current situation is unparalleled in his political experience, despite facing numerous challenges previously.

Furthermore, Stalin addressed the state's crime statistics, noting a decrease in criminal activities under the current DMK governance compared to the preceding AIADMK regime.