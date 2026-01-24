Left Menu

Dispute in Tamil Nadu Assembly: CM Stalin Criticizes Governor Ravi

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin accused Governor R N Ravi of disrespecting the role by not adhering to the tradition of reading the inaugural speech at the Assembly. Stalin emphasized past governors were respectful and highlighted his experience in dealing with political challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 24-01-2026 11:02 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 11:02 IST
Dispute in Tamil Nadu Assembly: CM Stalin Criticizes Governor Ravi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister M K Stalin has leveled serious accusations against Governor R N Ravi, asserting that the Governor's refusal to read the customary inaugural address indicates disrespect for his position.

Stalin reminisced about past governors who upheld assembly traditions and expressed that the current situation is unparalleled in his political experience, despite facing numerous challenges previously.

Furthermore, Stalin addressed the state's crime statistics, noting a decrease in criminal activities under the current DMK governance compared to the preceding AIADMK regime.

TRENDING

1
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
2
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
3
IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

 India
4
Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026