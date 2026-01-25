Farewell to a Chronicler of India: Mark Tully's Legacy
Veteran journalist and acclaimed author Mark Tully passed away at 90 in a private hospital in Saket. Known for his insightful works on India, Tully was the BBC's New Delhi bureau chief for 22 years. He was knighted in 2002 and received the Padma Bhushan in 2005.
Veteran journalist Mark Tully, known for his in-depth coverage of India, has passed away at 90. Sources from a private hospital in Saket confirmed the news, adding that he had been ailing for some time. Tully, an acclaimed author, was the bureau chief of the BBC in New Delhi for over two decades.
Tully's long-time friend and fellow journalist, Satish Jacob, expressed his sorrow, revealing that Tully had been hospitalized since January 21 under the hospital's nephrology department. Tully's contributions to journalism and authorship, particularly his works on India, earned him numerous accolades, including a knighthood in 2002.
Aside from journalism, Tully was also a familiar voice on BBC Radio 4's 'Something Understood,' and participated in various documentaries. His books, such as 'No Full Stops in India' and 'India in Slow Motion,' remain celebrated contributions to literature. His passing marks the end of an era for insightful journalism on India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
