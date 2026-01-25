Sam Tully Remembers: The Timeless Legacy of Journalist Mark Tully

Mark Tully, the acclaimed British journalist known for his deep affinity with India, died at 90 on Sunday. He spent a significant part of his career covering crucial events in India, including the Bangladesh war and Operation Blue Star, while giving insight into Indian society through his writing and reporting.

Born in West Bengal, Tully led a life marked by cultural intersections. He was educated both in India and England, and after a brief stint in theology, dedicated his life to journalism. He was celebrated for his integrity and ability to tell India's story to the world through his extensive work, including ten published books.

Even after parting ways with the BBC, Tully continued to chronicle India's social and political landscape as a freelance journalist. His passing marks the end of an era, but his legacy as a bridge between the UK and India endures through his profound storytelling and longstanding connections with both countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)