Vandalism at Baba Bulleshah Shrine Sparks Outcry

The revered shrine of Baba Bulleshah, located within a private school's premises in Mussoorie's Bala Hisar area, fell victim to vandalism by unidentified individuals on Saturday night, police reported.

The incident quickly attracted a large protest from outraged community members on Sunday. The Baba Bulleshah Committee has called for stringent action against those responsible.

A police investigation is underway, and a complaint has been lodged against 20-25 suspects. A video allegedly capturing the attack circulated on social media is being scrutinized by authorities.