Vandalism at Baba Bulleshah Shrine Sparks Outcry

The shrine of Baba Bulleshah in Mussoorie was vandalized, causing a protest. Police have filed a complaint against 20-25 individuals. A video of the incident is under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 25-01-2026 16:54 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 16:54 IST
The revered shrine of Baba Bulleshah, located within a private school's premises in Mussoorie's Bala Hisar area, fell victim to vandalism by unidentified individuals on Saturday night, police reported.

The incident quickly attracted a large protest from outraged community members on Sunday. The Baba Bulleshah Committee has called for stringent action against those responsible.

A police investigation is underway, and a complaint has been lodged against 20-25 suspects. A video allegedly capturing the attack circulated on social media is being scrutinized by authorities.

