Shia Cleric Leads Protest in Lucknow, Calls for Global Condemnation of US Actions

In a protest at Lucknow's Bara Imambara, Shia cleric Kalbe Jawad Naqvi criticized the US for its role in the Iran conflict. He urged India to support Iran internationally, condemning the timing of India's diplomatic outreach. Security was heightened across Uttar Pradesh to ensure peaceful Jumma prayers amid tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 15:13 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 15:13 IST
Shia Cleric Kalbe Jawad Naqvi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A spirited protest unfolded at Lucknow's Bara Imambara on Friday, following Jumma prayers, spearheaded by Shia cleric Kalbe Jawad Naqvi. Naqvi sharply criticized the United States for its actions in the ongoing Iran conflict and urged for a robust international denunciation.

Citing Iran's vulnerable state, Naqvi accused the US of unwarranted aggression, expressing dismay at India's tepid response. He stressed that India should adopt a firmer stance in support of Iran, noting the tardiness of recent diplomatic interactions between India and Iran's leadership.

Across Uttar Pradesh, authorities ramped up security for the final Jumma Namaz of Ramzan. Extensive measures, including deploying police forces and drones for surveillance, were implemented in sensitive regions to maintain order and discourage misinformation on social media. Similar security protocols were observed in Patna, Bihar to ensure peaceful observance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

