Legislators Protest LPG Shortage and Price Hike in Jharkhand
Legislators from Jharkhand's ruling coalition protested outside the state assembly against the shortage and rising prices of LPG cylinders. They alleged central government policies were responsible for exacerbating the crisis, impacting poor and middle-class families, and causing widespread inconvenience during cultural rituals.
- Country:
- India
In a significant demonstration on Friday, legislators from Jharkhand's ruling coalition, comprising JMM, Congress, and RJD, vehemently protested in front of the state assembly. They demanded action over the ongoing LPG cylinder crisis, which they claim has been compounded by central government policies amid the West Asia conflict.
Protesters, holding banners directed towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration, called attention to the shortage of cooking gas. Some placards even displayed images of US President Donald Trump and Modi. Congress MLA Deepika Pandey Singh criticized rising LPG prices, citing the hardships these impose on common people.
JMM MLA Mangal Kalindi highlighted how inflation is adding burdens on poor and middle-class families, noting the surge in queue times for gas cylinders. Meanwhile, agriculture minister Shilpi Neha Tirkey arriving by rickshaw underscored the crisis's far-reaching impact. Legislators emphasized Jharkhand's vital mineral resources contribution to the economy amid this scarcity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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