Shashi Tharoor's Literary Commitment Sparks Political Tension

By Siddharth Sharma - Shashi Tharoor, a prominent Congress leader, was notably absent from a key party strategy meeting regarding the upcoming Kerala assembly elections. His absence was attributed to a pre-existing engagement at the Kerala Literature Festival, where he was scheduled to discuss his latest book, 'Sree Narayana Guru.'

The absence follows an incident where Tharoor was reportedly overlooked by Rahul Gandhi at a Congress 'Mahapanchayat' event in Kochi on January 19. While Gandhi greeted several leaders upon his arrival, Tharoor was conspicuously not acknowledged. Despite this, Congress representatives maintain there are no underlying tensions within the party.

Tharoor's office confirmed his commitment to the literary festival in Kozhikode, explaining that he had communicated his inability to attend the party meeting in advance. Meanwhile, he did participate in a separate event with Prime Minister Modi in Thiruvananthapuram, fueling further speculation. Congress leaders, however, insist that Tharoor remains in good standing with the party and emphasize the importance of his literary engagement.