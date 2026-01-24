Left Menu

Shashi Tharoor's Literary Commitment Sparks Political Tension

Shashi Tharoor skipped a Congress strategy meeting due to a prior literary engagement, raising eyebrows due to a recent perceived snub by Rahul Gandhi. Despite speculation, both Tharoor and the Congress leadership dismissed any rift, underscoring his commitment to both his literary pursuits and party responsibilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2026 11:12 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 11:12 IST
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
By Siddharth Sharma - Shashi Tharoor, a prominent Congress leader, was notably absent from a key party strategy meeting regarding the upcoming Kerala assembly elections. His absence was attributed to a pre-existing engagement at the Kerala Literature Festival, where he was scheduled to discuss his latest book, 'Sree Narayana Guru.'

The absence follows an incident where Tharoor was reportedly overlooked by Rahul Gandhi at a Congress 'Mahapanchayat' event in Kochi on January 19. While Gandhi greeted several leaders upon his arrival, Tharoor was conspicuously not acknowledged. Despite this, Congress representatives maintain there are no underlying tensions within the party.

Tharoor's office confirmed his commitment to the literary festival in Kozhikode, explaining that he had communicated his inability to attend the party meeting in advance. Meanwhile, he did participate in a separate event with Prime Minister Modi in Thiruvananthapuram, fueling further speculation. Congress leaders, however, insist that Tharoor remains in good standing with the party and emphasize the importance of his literary engagement.

