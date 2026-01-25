Uttar Pradesh Celebrates Padma Awardees Strengthening India's Cultural Fabric

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended heartfelt congratulations to all Padma award recipients, commending their distinguished contributions to India's intellectual and cultural framework.

In a Hindi post on X, Adityanath emphasized the pride felt by Uttar Pradesh in its awardees, such as Padma Vibhushan honoree N. Rajam in the arts, and Padma Shri awardees including Anil Kumar Rastogi in science and Chiranji Lal Yadav known for his brass engraving artistry.

The Chief Minister acknowledged that the accomplishments of these individuals across various fields like art, science, and sports underscore the timeless values and potential inherent in the state and nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)