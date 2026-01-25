Left Menu

Man Arrested for Disturbing Communal Harmony in Poonch with Social Media Post

Jammu and Kashmir Police have detained Onkar Singh for allegedly sharing inflammatory content on social media, potentially disrupting communal harmony in the Poonch district. Legal actions are underway, and citizens are advised to exercise caution online. The police stress zero tolerance for such acts and encourage reporting offensive content.

Updated: 25-01-2026 20:25 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 20:25 IST
On Sunday, Jammu and Kashmir Police apprehended Onkar Singh, a 60-year-old resident of Kamsar village, for allegedly posting inflammatory and objectionable content on social media. The post reportedly posed a threat to communal harmony in the Poonch district, prompting swift police action.

A police spokesman reported that Singh's intent was to deliberately hurt public sentiments, causing unrest within the community. Legal proceedings have been initiated under appropriate provisions of law, with investigations ongoing to uncover all facets of this case.

The police emphasized their 'zero-tolerance' stance on acts disturbing communal harmony, urging citizens to handle social media responsibly. They issued a public advisory to avoid posting provocative content and reminded citizens to report offensive material promptly to authorities. Failure to comply could result in serious legal consequences.

