Police Officer Arrested for Shocking Double Homicide Staged as Accident
A police official in Punjab's Sangrur district, Gurpreet Singh, has been arrested for allegedly murdering his mother and sister. Initially staged as a road accident, the truth emerged after police investigations. Singh confessed to the crime, linked to a property dispute, and has since faced murder charges.
A police officer from Punjab's Sangrur district, Gurpreet Singh, has been apprehended in connection with the murders of his mother and sister, initially misrepresented as a tragic road accident.
The police official, stationed at Sadar Police Station, reportedly took the lives of his 35-year-old sister Sarabjit Kaur, and his 55-year-old mother, Inderjit Kaur, allegedly over property-related disagreements.
Authorities learned about the incident following a car fire on January 17, which had previously been deemed accidental. However, subsequent investigations revealed Singh's deliberate orchestration of the event to conceal his heinous act.
