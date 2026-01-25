Left Menu

Police Officer Arrested for Shocking Double Homicide Staged as Accident

A police official in Punjab's Sangrur district, Gurpreet Singh, has been arrested for allegedly murdering his mother and sister. Initially staged as a road accident, the truth emerged after police investigations. Singh confessed to the crime, linked to a property dispute, and has since faced murder charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sangrur | Updated: 25-01-2026 18:42 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 18:42 IST
Gurpreet Singh
  • Country:
  • India

A police officer from Punjab's Sangrur district, Gurpreet Singh, has been apprehended in connection with the murders of his mother and sister, initially misrepresented as a tragic road accident.

The police official, stationed at Sadar Police Station, reportedly took the lives of his 35-year-old sister Sarabjit Kaur, and his 55-year-old mother, Inderjit Kaur, allegedly over property-related disagreements.

Authorities learned about the incident following a car fire on January 17, which had previously been deemed accidental. However, subsequent investigations revealed Singh's deliberate orchestration of the event to conceal his heinous act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

