Uttar Pradesh Diwas Celebrated in Singapore: Bridging Cultures

The Indian High Commission in Singapore became a vibrant venue as it celebrated 'Uttar Pradesh Diwas,' showcasing the rich culture and traditions of the northern Indian state.

High Commissioner Dr Shilpak Ambule emphasized the strong ancestral connections of the Uttar Pradesh community in Singapore, advocating for deeper cultural exchanges and tourism to UP.

Attended by 150 guests, the event featured lively cultural performances, traditional artifacts, and recounted the historical contributions of the UP community to Singapore's infrastructural and economic development.

(With inputs from agencies.)