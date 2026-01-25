Uttar Pradesh Diwas Celebrated in Singapore: Bridging Cultures
The Indian High Commission in Singapore hosted the 'Uttar Pradesh Diwas' to showcase the culture and traditions of Uttar Pradesh. The event attracted members of the Indian diaspora and highlighted the cultural and economic ties with the state through performances and exhibitions, urging further cultural exchanges and tourism promotion.
Updated: 25-01-2026 08:36 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 08:36 IST
The Indian High Commission in Singapore became a vibrant venue as it celebrated 'Uttar Pradesh Diwas,' showcasing the rich culture and traditions of the northern Indian state.
High Commissioner Dr Shilpak Ambule emphasized the strong ancestral connections of the Uttar Pradesh community in Singapore, advocating for deeper cultural exchanges and tourism to UP.
Attended by 150 guests, the event featured lively cultural performances, traditional artifacts, and recounted the historical contributions of the UP community to Singapore's infrastructural and economic development.
