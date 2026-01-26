Pioneering Legacy: Group Captain Shukla's Historic ISS Mission

President Droupadi Murmu, on Monday, awarded the prestigious Ashoka Chakra to Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, marking a significant moment in India's space exploration journey. This commendation, part of the Republic Day celebrations, recognizes Shukla's groundbreaking achievement as the first Indian astronaut to set foot on the International Space Station (ISS).

Group Captain Shukla's mission aboard the Axiom-4 was a landmark event, as he became the second Indian to travel to space and the first to visit the ISS. His 18-day mission came over four decades after Rakesh Sharma's historic spaceflight in 1982. Shukla's extensive experience as a fighter pilot, with over 2,000 flight hours, was instrumental in the success of this mission.

The Axiom-4 project, executed by Axiom Space with collaboration between NASA, the European Space Agency, and ISRO, saw Shukla executing sophisticated experiments during his time in orbit. His contributions have left an indelible mark on global space exploration and underscored India's role in advancing human endeavours beyond the earth.

