Left Menu

Nation Mourns the Tragic Loss of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Lok Sabha paid tribute to NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash in Baramati. His contributions to Maharashtra were celebrated, including his service as Deputy CM. Maharashtra observes a state holiday and mourning. Ajit Pawar's impactful political career and untimely demise leave a lasting legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 21:46 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 21:46 IST
Nation Mourns the Tragic Loss of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (Photo/SansadTV). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the early hours of Wednesday, tragedy struck with the untimely passing of Ajit Pawar, the Nationalist Congress Party's chief and Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister. He lost his life in a plane crash while heading to Baramati, resulting in a wave of grief across Maharashtra and the nation at large.

In the Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla expressed profound sorrow at the untimely demise of Ajit Pawar, who had also been a Member of the 10th Lok Sabha. Birla highlighted Pawar's significant contributions to Maharashtra's development, underlining the loss as extremely tragic.

Ajit Pawar's passing leaves behind a void in the cooperative sector and public welfare, where his leadership had marked significant progress. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a three-day state mourning and a holiday, directing flags at half-mast in respect for the late leader's legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026