PM Modi's Historic Visit to Dera Sachkhand on Guru Ravidas Jayanti
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Dera Sachkhand Ballan in Punjab for Guru Ravidas Jayanti. This visit coincides with Sant Niranjan Dass being awarded the Padma Shri. The event highlights BJP's political movements in Punjab, which has a significant Dalit population.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Dera Sachkhand Ballan on February 1, marking the occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanti, as confirmed by senior BJP leaders.
Sant Niranjan Dass, head of the Dera, was recently honored with the Padma Shri, a nod to his contributions in disseminating Guru Ravidas's teachings globally.
This visit comes as the BJP aims to strengthen its footprint in Punjab ahead of the 2027 assembly elections, targeting the state's substantial Dalit population.
