Bad Bunny: Latin Beats Echo at Super Bowl Halftime Show
Bad Bunny is set to headline the Super Bowl halftime show, focusing on Latin identity. The Grammy winner will perform in Spanish, marking a milestone for the event. Interviews and performances will provide more details ahead of Sunday's game. The halftime show adds multilingual sign language interpretations.
Bad Bunny is ready to make a historic mark at the Super Bowl halftime show, where he'll perform solely in Spanish, bringing a vibrant splash of Latin identity to the American stage. The Puerto Rican star, fresh off his Grammy win, will appear in interviews set for Thursday, adding to the anticipation.
The star-studded event will spotlight several performances, including Green Day celebrating the 60th anniversary of the Super Bowl and Charlie Puth delivering the national anthem. Additionally, the event will focus on inclusivity, presenting performances in American and Puerto Rican Sign Languages.
Fans will tune in as the Seattle Seahawks take on the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium. The Super Bowl halftime show promises surprises, reminiscent of past reveals like Rihanna's in 2023. Multilingual and diverse, this year's show aims for cultural resonance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tusk’s Strategic Ukraine Visit for Post-Conflict Reconstruction
The Dark Influence: Online Gaming and Korean Pop Culture Fueled Tragedy
Influencer's Apology Amidst Indore Water Controversy
Bessent Reassesses Tariff Stance Amid Inflation Debate
Escalating Conflict: South Sudan Airstrike Hits Hospital