Bad Bunny: Latin Beats Echo at Super Bowl Halftime Show

Bad Bunny is ready to make a historic mark at the Super Bowl halftime show, where he'll perform solely in Spanish, bringing a vibrant splash of Latin identity to the American stage. The Puerto Rican star, fresh off his Grammy win, will appear in interviews set for Thursday, adding to the anticipation.

The star-studded event will spotlight several performances, including Green Day celebrating the 60th anniversary of the Super Bowl and Charlie Puth delivering the national anthem. Additionally, the event will focus on inclusivity, presenting performances in American and Puerto Rican Sign Languages.

Fans will tune in as the Seattle Seahawks take on the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium. The Super Bowl halftime show promises surprises, reminiscent of past reveals like Rihanna's in 2023. Multilingual and diverse, this year's show aims for cultural resonance.

