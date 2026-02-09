Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Extravaganza: A Cultural Milestone
Bad Bunny electrified the Super Bowl stage with a vibrant homage to Puerto Rico, combining a celebration of culture with surprise appearances like Lady Gaga and Daddy Yankee. The performance, despite facing criticism, marked a historic moment for Latin music's integration into mainstream American culture.
Bad Bunny lit up Levi's Stadium at the Super Bowl halftime show, offering a high-energy tribute to Puerto Rican culture. The vibrant performance featured appearances from stars such as Lady Gaga and reggaeton pioneer Daddy Yankee, solidifying Latin music's presence on America's leading stage.
This marked a culturally significant milestone following last year's Kendrick Lamar performance, drawing more than 130 million viewers. Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, used the platform to celebrate his heritage, causing controversy with figures like President Donald Trump over his criticism of U.S. immigration policies. Trump described the show as 'absolutely terrible' via social media.
The show peaked with a secondary stage setup named "La Casita," where performances by Bad Bunny unfolded amidst celebrity spectators. A dramatic set design heightened the experience, culminating with a surprise entrance by Lady Gaga and a heartfelt message emphasizing the power of love over hate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
