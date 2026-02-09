Gurez Valley: Rising Tourist Influx Spurs Major Sanitation Initiatives

Gurez Valley in north Kashmir is seeing a significant uptick in tourist visits, as revealed by the Jammu and Kashmir government in the legislative assembly. Efforts to bolster sanitation and waste management facilities in the region are underway, driven by the surge in tourism.

Sitting at 8,000 feet in the Bandipora district near the Line of Control, Gurez Valley recorded an increase in tourist arrivals from 40,105 in 2022 to 111,613 by 2024, with numbers reaching 54,675 in 2025. Investments in infrastructure, including community composts, soakage pits, and segregation sheds, reflect a commitment to sustainable tourism.

Rural Development Minister Javid Ahmed Dar emphasized ongoing projects, such as a plastic waste management unit and strategic dustbin placements to prevent littering, particularly along the Kishenganga River. Awareness campaigns aim to ensure responsible disposal practices in this picturesque locale, known for its pristine landscapes and cultural heritage.