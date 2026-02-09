From Flop to Classic: The Surprising Journey of 'Masoom'

Shekhar Kapur vividly recalls the advice of a ticket black-marketer: to avoid making 'article' films. On the release day of his movie 'Masoom' in 1983, only two people attended the show. Sharing a throwback picture of the film starring Naseeruddin Shah and others, Kapur described the disappointing beginning of what would become a career milestone.

Back then, black marketing of cinema tickets was rampant, but the theater was empty for the first show of 'Masoom'. Kapur was confronted by angry young men who pitied him, one remarking about his 'article' film, meaning artistic. Initially, all screenings were deserted, and distributors stopped backing the film, leading Kapur to doubt his filmmaking future.

However, the narrative took an unexpected turn when demand surged, filling theaters and turning 'Masoom' into a hit. Kapur credits word of mouth for its success, despite its mysterious origins, and ponders if the upcoming sequel 'Masoom, the Next Generation' will face a similar fate.

