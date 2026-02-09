Left Menu

Bastar's Cultural Renaissance: A Pathway Beyond Maoism

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized that Maoism has only brought destruction, as seen in countries like Colombia, Peru, and Cambodia. During his speech at Bastar Pandum 2026, Shah outlined efforts to eradicate Naxalism and promote development in the Bastar region, aiming for cultural preservation and economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jagdalpur | Updated: 09-02-2026 16:12 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 16:12 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah condemned Maoism as a force of destruction, referencing international examples like Colombia and Peru. Speaking at the conclusion of Bastar Pandum 2026, Shah reiterated the government's plan to eradicate Naxalism in India by March 31 and invited Naxalites to surrender for dignified rehabilitation.

Shah highlighted efforts in the Bastar region to enhance development and preserve tribal culture. This includes infrastructure improvements such as electrification and the building of roads and mobile towers. The reopening of schools and promotion of education were cited as key to defeating the legacy of Maoist obstruction.

The government is also promoting tourism and new industrial initiatives to boost the local economy. Acknowledging the role of security forces in combating Naxalism, Shah expressed gratitude and reiterated the government's commitment to making Bastar the most developed tribal division in India within five years.

