Israel's West Bank Settler Strategy Threatens Two-State Solution

Israel has announced new measures aimed at facilitating land acquisition by settlers in the occupied West Bank, a move seen as undermining prospects for a two-state solution with Palestine. These actions involve making public previously confidential land registries and repealing a Jordanian law controlling land purchases.

The Israeli government also plans to extend enforcement efforts in areas A and B of the West Bank, which are under varying degrees of Palestinian administrative control. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas condemned the moves, arguing they violate international laws and threaten Palestinian autonomy.

The roots of this conflict trace back to early 20th-century tensions between Jewish migrants fleeing persecution and the Arab population in the region. Despite efforts like the Oslo Accords to establish peace, the contentious issue of land remains a significant barrier to a lasting resolution.

