The Battle for Pokrovsk: A Strategic Tug of War in Eastern Ukraine

Russian military forces are pushing forward around the city of Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine, aiming to finalize a protracted campaign to capture this strategic junction. Moscow's goal remains the total takeover of the Donetsk region, a crucial area in its larger military agenda.

Despite enduring Russian advances, Ukraine's General Staff reported on Monday that its forces still maintain a presence in the northern part of Pokrovsk while also defending the nearby city of Myrnohrad. The capture of Pokrovsk would mark a significant win for Russia following its previous success in Avdiivka.

Analysts note that while Russia has made limited territorial gains, it continues its aerial attacks that have severely impacted Ukraine's power infrastructure. As peace talks continue under U.S. mediation, Ukraine remains resolute in retaining its territories in the Donetsk region, despite substantial Russian pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)