Rediscovering Mir: An Ode to Delhi's Cultural Heritage

New Delhi recently played host to an event commemorating the timeless poetry of Mir Taqi Mir. Anisur Rahman's latest book, 'Essential Mir', was the focal point, celebrating the enduring legacy of the 18th-century poet whose words have traversed centuries.

The event, held at the recently reopened Chor Bizarre restaurant, was abuzz with cultural discussions, with Rahman weaving through Mir's poetic journey alongside moderator Darain Shahidi. Esteemed personalities like Javed Akhtar and veteran actors Sharmila Tagore and Shabana Azmi graced the gathering.

Rahman's translations bring Mir's verses to life for modern audiences, encapsulating themes of secularism and resonating with today's societal fabric. Chor Bizarre aims to evolve into a cultural hub, hosting regular discussions and heritage walks to keep Delhi's rich history alive.

