Left Menu

Rediscovering Mir: An Ode to Delhi's Cultural Heritage

Mir Taqi Mir's legacy was celebrated at a Delhi event marking the release of 'Essential Mir' by Anisur Rahman. The evening featured recitations and discussions on Mir's enduring poetry and its cultural significance. Attendees included prominent figures like Javed Akhtar, with performances by Yusra Naqvi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2026 17:29 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 17:29 IST
Rediscovering Mir: An Ode to Delhi's Cultural Heritage
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi recently played host to an event commemorating the timeless poetry of Mir Taqi Mir. Anisur Rahman's latest book, 'Essential Mir', was the focal point, celebrating the enduring legacy of the 18th-century poet whose words have traversed centuries.

The event, held at the recently reopened Chor Bizarre restaurant, was abuzz with cultural discussions, with Rahman weaving through Mir's poetic journey alongside moderator Darain Shahidi. Esteemed personalities like Javed Akhtar and veteran actors Sharmila Tagore and Shabana Azmi graced the gathering.

Rahman's translations bring Mir's verses to life for modern audiences, encapsulating themes of secularism and resonating with today's societal fabric. Chor Bizarre aims to evolve into a cultural hub, hosting regular discussions and heritage walks to keep Delhi's rich history alive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kalyan Jewellers' Shares Soar After Impressive Q3 Profit Surge

Kalyan Jewellers' Shares Soar After Impressive Q3 Profit Surge

 India
2
Instagram and YouTube Face Legal Exam Over Addictive Designs

Instagram and YouTube Face Legal Exam Over Addictive Designs

 Global
3
Pioneering the Future of Digital Trust: AuthBridge and Vibrium AI's Game-Changing Partnership

Pioneering the Future of Digital Trust: AuthBridge and Vibrium AI's Game-Cha...

 India
4
Health Giants Make Bold Moves Amid Legal and Market Shakeups

Health Giants Make Bold Moves Amid Legal and Market Shakeups

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026