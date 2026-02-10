Left Menu

Inferno Erupts from Suspected LPG Blast, Two Injured

Two individuals were critically injured following a suspected LPG cylinder explosion in K R Puram, leading to a major fire. The blast occurred when Poornima and Venkatesh attempted to address a potential gas leak. Both are receiving treatment as authorities investigate the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-02-2026 11:34 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 11:34 IST
Inferno Erupts from Suspected LPG Blast, Two Injured
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A major fire caused by a suspected LPG cylinder explosion left two people seriously injured in K R Puram, police reported. The incident took place around 7 PM on Monday, disrupting the peaceful Manjunath Layout neighborhood.

The house owner, Poornima, and her neighbor Venkatesh, sustained severe burn injuries as they attempted to investigate a possible gas leak. Venkatesh, having detected a strong smell of gas, warned Poornima. Unfortunately, the explosion ignited as soon as Poornima switched on a light in the house, triggering extensive flames.

Fire and Emergency Services quickly arrived on the scene, successfully controlling the fire. Investigators have registered the case at the local police station, where further inquiries are being conducted. Both victims are currently undergoing treatment, with Poornima in critical condition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

