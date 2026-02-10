Left Menu

Merck-Tagore Award Celebrates Intercultural Exchange

Merck, in collaboration with Goethe-Institut, awarded Professor Dr. Lars-Christian Koch the Merck-Tagore Award for his work in fostering intercultural dialogue between India and Germany. Koch's ethnomusicological research bridges various cultures, notably focusing on Rabindranath Tagore's music and influence. The award was presented at Mumbai's Royal Opera House.

In a grand ceremony at Mumbai's Royal Opera House, Professor Dr. Lars-Christian Koch was honored with the prestigious Merck-Tagore Award. This accolade, presented by Merck in partnership with the Goethe-Institut, recognizes Koch's significant contributions to intercultural dialogue between India and Germany.

Koch, an internationally renowned ethnomusicologist, has diligently worked to spotlight the cultural and musical legacy of Rabindranath Tagore. His scholarly endeavors span decades and have notably contributed to understanding and appreciating the rich tapestry of cultural exchanges between the two nations.

The award emphasizes Merck and Goethe-Institut's dedication to fostering global cultural dialogue. With a jury comprising esteemed figures like the Consul General of Germany and representatives from Merck and Goethe-Institut, the honor underscores the enduring impact of Koch's work in bridging diverse cultures through music and research.

