Germany's New Military Service Law: A Controversial Clause
Germany's recently updated military service law requires fighting-age men to get permission to leave the country for over three months. This provision aims to boost active soldier numbers and meet NATO targets but has sparked criticism for its potential bureaucratic impact.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 11:13 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 11:13 IST
Germany's armed forces are working to clarify a clause in a new military service law that obligates fighting-age men to seek permission before leaving the country for over three months, the defence ministry confirmed.
The law came into effect in January, affecting millions of men aged 17 to 45 in Germany. However, its implications had largely gone unnoticed until recent media coverage brought it to light.
The legislation aims to bolster the Bundeswehr and meet NATO targets amid rising geopolitical tensions. Critics argue that the provision complicates legal procedures and could lead to bureaucratic hurdles.
(With inputs from agencies.)