Germany's New Military Service Law: A Controversial Clause

Germany's armed forces are working to clarify a clause in a new military service law that obligates fighting-age men to seek permission before leaving the country for over three months, the defence ministry confirmed.

The law came into effect in January, affecting millions of men aged 17 to 45 in Germany. However, its implications had largely gone unnoticed until recent media coverage brought it to light.

The legislation aims to bolster the Bundeswehr and meet NATO targets amid rising geopolitical tensions. Critics argue that the provision complicates legal procedures and could lead to bureaucratic hurdles.

(With inputs from agencies.)