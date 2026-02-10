Adityanath's Defiant Stand: Babri Masjid Reconstruction Is a Pipe Dream

In a resolute message, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared the futility of hopes for reconstructing the Babri Masjid, urging followers to adhere to the law. At a Barabanki event, he emphasized the completion of the Ram temple, asserting that the day of 'Qayamat' will never arrive.

Addressing recent movements against a proposed Babri Masjid replica in West Bengal, Adityanath underscored his government's commitment to 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat' and criticized opposition factions as 'Ramdrohis.' He spoke of the importance of spiritual practice and moral duty all dedicated to the nation.

Adityanath stressed the unbreakable bond between India and Sanatan Dharma, cautioning against conspiracies threatening Indian progress. He also appealed to resist three forms of harmful mindsets: conspiracies, susceptibility to these plots, and collusion with adversaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)