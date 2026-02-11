Mystery Deepens: New Footage Surfaces in Nancy Guthrie's Abduction

Authorities have released images showing a masked and armed individual allegedly tampering with the door camera at the residence of Nancy Guthrie, who was abducted over a week ago. The video, made public by the FBI and Pima County Sheriff's Department, shows a person in a face mask, gloves, and a gun holster.

According to officials, the footage was retrieved from a Google Nest camera located at Guthrie's front door. At one point, the suspect seemingly attempts to obstruct the camera with gathered foliage before disabling it. The camera went offline on February 1, hours before Guthrie was reported missing.

Despite the availability of these previously inaccessible images, law enforcement has yet to make any significant strides in the investigation. Guthrie's family remains hopeful, sharing the images widely and urging the public to provide any helpful information that could lead to her safe return.

