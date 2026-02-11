Left Menu

Mystery Deepens: NBC Anchor's Mother Abducted, Ransom Notes Surface

On February 1, Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC host Savannah Guthrie, was reportedly abducted from her Arizona home. Authorities released images of an armed suspect tampering with her door camera. The FBI and local police are involved, but no suspects have been identified. Ransom notes have been received by media outlets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 05:09 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 05:09 IST
Mystery Deepens: NBC Anchor's Mother Abducted, Ransom Notes Surface
Authorities have released video and photographs showing an armed suspect tampering with the door camera of Nancy Guthrie's Arizona home, who was abducted nine days ago. The images from the FBI and Pima County Sheriff's Department depict a masked man approaching the door, equipped with gloves, a backpack, and a gun.

According to law enforcement, footage from the home's Google Nest camera suggests the abduction occurred in the early hours of February 1. Nancy Guthrie had been dropped off at her residence the previous night by family members and was reported missing when she failed to attend church.

The mysterious case has caught national attention, with ransom notes emerging in media outlets. Despite investigations by the FBI and local authorities, neither suspects nor persons of interest have been identified. Savannah Guthrie and her siblings have issued pleas for assistance and communication from the kidnappers, confirming their willingness to pay ransom.

(With inputs from agencies.)

