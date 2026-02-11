Jaafar Jackson Steps into the King of Pop's Shoes in Upcoming Biopic

Jaafar Jackson, the nephew of late pop legend Michael Jackson, has candidly discussed his experience of portraying his iconic uncle in an upcoming biopic titled 'Michael.' Jaafar revealed to People magazine that he had to rigorously earn the role, demonstrating his ability to transform into the King of Pop.

At 29, Jaafar admitted he never aspired to become an actor, but felt a calling to take up the challenging role. 'Embodying Michael, I really had to earn the role and prove to the filmmakers that I was capable of becoming Michael,' Jaafar expressed in a behind-the-scenes video released on February 10. He described the emotional journey on set, filled with admiration and love for the legendary artist.

Graham King, the film's producer, acknowledged the daunting task of casting such an influential figure. Meanwhile, director Antoine Fuqua confessed initial doubts about Jaafar, but was swiftly impressed by his performance. The film, portraying Michael Jackson's rise from the Jackson Five to global stardom, is set to hit theaters on April 24.

