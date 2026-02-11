Tensions Flare at Pune University Over Bangladesh Flag Incident

Members of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) have been accused of vandalizing a Bangladesh food stall during a global event at MIT World Peace University in Pune. The group allegedly set the Bangladeshi national flag on fire and painted it on a road while chanting slogans against the neighboring country.

The incident occurred during the World Cultural Festival (WCF), where students from various nationalities set up food stalls to celebrate cultural diversity. BJYM members claimed their actions were provoked by Bangladesh's perceived anti-India stance, leading to their objection to the flag displayed at the stall.

Pune city police are investigating the matter, and MIT-WPU plans to file a formal complaint. The university emphasized its commitment to maintaining an inclusive and respectful campus environment despite the unfortunate incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)