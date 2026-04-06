Election Heat: Allegations of Vandalism Rock Behala Paschim

A First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged against Trinamool Congress candidate Ratna Chattopadhyay, accusing her of involvement in vandalism incidents in Kolkata's Parnasree area.

The allegations emerged during the election campaign for the Behala Paschim assembly constituency, with the FIR registered on April 5 following complaints of disturbances.

BJP opponent Indranil Khan filed the complaint, citing damage to the party's election office, prompting an Election Commission inquiry into possible violations of the Model Code of Conduct.