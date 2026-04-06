Election Heat: Allegations of Vandalism Rock Behala Paschim
An FIR has been filed against Trinamool Congress candidate Ratna Chattopadhyay for alleged vandalism in Parnasree, amid Behala Paschim assembly election campaigns. BJP's Indranil Khan reported the incident, pressing concerns on election integrity. The Election Commission is awaiting a detailed report to determine any breach of conduct.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 06-04-2026 10:28 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 10:28 IST
- Country:
- India
A First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged against Trinamool Congress candidate Ratna Chattopadhyay, accusing her of involvement in vandalism incidents in Kolkata's Parnasree area.
The allegations emerged during the election campaign for the Behala Paschim assembly constituency, with the FIR registered on April 5 following complaints of disturbances.
BJP opponent Indranil Khan filed the complaint, citing damage to the party's election office, prompting an Election Commission inquiry into possible violations of the Model Code of Conduct.
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