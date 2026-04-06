Left Menu

Election Heat: Allegations of Vandalism Rock Behala Paschim

An FIR has been filed against Trinamool Congress candidate Ratna Chattopadhyay for alleged vandalism in Parnasree, amid Behala Paschim assembly election campaigns. BJP's Indranil Khan reported the incident, pressing concerns on election integrity. The Election Commission is awaiting a detailed report to determine any breach of conduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 06-04-2026 10:28 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 10:28 IST
Election Heat: Allegations of Vandalism Rock Behala Paschim
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged against Trinamool Congress candidate Ratna Chattopadhyay, accusing her of involvement in vandalism incidents in Kolkata's Parnasree area.

The allegations emerged during the election campaign for the Behala Paschim assembly constituency, with the FIR registered on April 5 following complaints of disturbances.

BJP opponent Indranil Khan filed the complaint, citing damage to the party's election office, prompting an Election Commission inquiry into possible violations of the Model Code of Conduct.

TRENDING

1
Australia Secures Fuel Supply Amid Global Tensions

Australia Secures Fuel Supply Amid Global Tensions

 Australia
2
Turbulent Waters: Market Reactions to Iran-U.S. Strait Crisis

Turbulent Waters: Market Reactions to Iran-U.S. Strait Crisis

 Global
3
Controversy Surrounds Baramati Bypoll: Congress Calls for FIR in Ajit Pawar's Plane Crash

Controversy Surrounds Baramati Bypoll: Congress Calls for FIR in Ajit Pawar'...

 India
4
Destruction in Odesa: Deadly Drone Assault Amid Rising Conflict

Destruction in Odesa: Deadly Drone Assault Amid Rising Conflict

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026