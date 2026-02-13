Louvre's Ticket Scandal: Unmasking a Decade-Long Fraud

A sweeping investigation has engulfed the Louvre, with nine individuals detained in connection to a decade-long ticket fraud scheme that cost the iconic museum an estimated €10 million. Authorities carried out arrests on Tuesday following a formal complaint lodged by the Louvre in December 2024.

The fraud reportedly involved the repeated reuse of tickets for different visitors, predominantly Chinese tour groups, facilitated by two suspected mastermind guides. Further investigations revealed collaboration with Louvre employees, where guides allegedly paid staff to bypass ticket inspections.

Authorities have seized significant cash amounts, including €957,000 in various currencies. The investigation has expanded to include potential fraud at the Palace of Versailles, while last October's jewel heist at the Louvre remains unsolved.

(With inputs from agencies.)