Iraq Considers OPEC Exit Amid Quota Struggles

Amid financial strain from the Iran war and export limitations, Iraq is contemplating options if its OPEC output quota is not increased. Despite considering leaving OPEC, Iraq plans to remain a member while seeking a higher quota. Iraq aims to boost oil production to 7 million barrels daily.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Iraq Will Consider All Available Options If Its Opec Quota Is Not Significantly Increased And Has Weighed Leaving The Producer Group | Updated: 25-06-2026 14:33 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 14:33 IST
Iraq Considers OPEC Exit Amid Quota Struggles
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Iraq is evaluating its position within OPEC as the nation faces significant financial challenges stemming from the Iran war's impact on exports. A rise in its OPEC quota is seen as essential by Iraqi officials.

The country has considered exiting OPEC but intends to remain a member while pushing for greater oil production rights. Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi has prioritized rebuilding the economy and increasing foreign investments.

Iraq's economy, heavily reliant on oil, requires an increased export capacity; however, debates continue over OPEC quotas as oil price fluctuations remain a concern for the government.

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