EU Tightens Visa Rules for Somalia: A Diplomatic Standstill

The Eu Has Decided To Temporarily Restrict Visa Issuance For Somali Nationals

The European Union announced a temporary curb on visa issuance for Somali nationals, citing insufficient cooperation from Mogadishu on repatriating citizens living irregularly within the EU.

In a decision effective immediately, the EU Council declared that member states would halt the issuance of multiple-entry visas for Somali passport holders.

Additionally, diplomatic and service passport bearers from Somalia will no longer benefit from visa fee waivers, marking a significant change in diplomatic relations.