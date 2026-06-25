EU Tightens Visa Rules for Somalia: A Diplomatic Standstill

The European Union has imposed temporary restrictions on visa issuance for Somali nationals. This decision stems from Somalia's inadequate cooperation concerning the readmission of its citizens who reside irregularly in EU states. Consequently, Somali nationals face stricter visa conditions, including the non-issuance of multiple-entry visas and compulsory visa fees for diplomatic personnel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Eu Has Decided To Temporarily Restrict Visa Issuance For Somali Nationals | Updated: 25-06-2026 14:45 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 14:45 IST
EU Tightens Visa Rules for Somalia: A Diplomatic Standstill
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The European Union announced a temporary curb on visa issuance for Somali nationals, citing insufficient cooperation from Mogadishu on repatriating citizens living irregularly within the EU.

In a decision effective immediately, the EU Council declared that member states would halt the issuance of multiple-entry visas for Somali passport holders.

Additionally, diplomatic and service passport bearers from Somalia will no longer benefit from visa fee waivers, marking a significant change in diplomatic relations.

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