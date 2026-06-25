Hungary's Inflation Strategy: The Future of Price Controls

The National Bank of Hungary stated that removing price controls on basic foods would not substantially impact inflation, thanks to retailer adjustments. The bank suggests inflation will remain manageable, aligning with rate-cut strategies. Price controls, introduced by Viktor Orban in 2025, are yet to be discontinued.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Any Decision To Scrap Price Controls On Basic Foods Would Not Have A Substantial Impact On Hungarys Inflation As Adjustments By Retailers Since The Measures Have Been In Place Reduce Pressure For Them To Raise Prices | Updated: 25-06-2026 14:36 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 14:36 IST
Hungary's Inflation Strategy: The Future of Price Controls

The National Bank of Hungary announced that eliminating price controls on essential foods would not significantly affect inflation, as retailers have adapted since their implementation, alleviating the pressure to increase prices.

Recently, the central bank lowered its base rate to 6% after inflation dropped below its 3% target, hinting at further rate reductions if conditions remain favorable.

Originally introduced in March 2025 by Viktor Orban, price controls were part of pre-election strategies. Despite no clear timeline for their removal, current data indicates that inflation will remain steady even without them, supporting a continued rate-cutting approach by the bank.

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