Hungary's Inflation Strategy: The Future of Price Controls

Any Decision To Scrap Price Controls On Basic Foods Would Not Have A Substantial Impact On Hungarys Inflation As Adjustments By Retailers Since The Measures Have Been In Place Reduce Pressure For Them To Raise Prices

The National Bank of Hungary announced that eliminating price controls on essential foods would not significantly affect inflation, as retailers have adapted since their implementation, alleviating the pressure to increase prices.

Recently, the central bank lowered its base rate to 6% after inflation dropped below its 3% target, hinting at further rate reductions if conditions remain favorable.

Originally introduced in March 2025 by Viktor Orban, price controls were part of pre-election strategies. Despite no clear timeline for their removal, current data indicates that inflation will remain steady even without them, supporting a continued rate-cutting approach by the bank.