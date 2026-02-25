Left Menu

From 'Kerala' to 'Keralam': A Name Change Debate

CPI(M) leader John Brittas and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor engaged in a lively discussion over the renaming of Kerala to Keralam. Brittas argued that identity transcends mere spelling, while Tharoor humorously questioned potential new demonyms. The decision was approved by the Union Cabinet under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The renaming of Kerala to Keralam has sparked a vibrant conversation between CPI(M) leader John Brittas and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. Brittas emphasized that a name change does not threaten identity, assuring that traditional terms like 'Malayalee' and 'Mallu' will endure.

Tharoor, known for his wit, humorously challenged the idea by musing on potential new terms like 'Keralamite' and 'Keralamian', likening them to a microbe and a mineral respectively. The underlying question was whether the name change was merely electoral enthusiasm.

The Union Cabinet's approval of the name change underscores a significant state identity shift, yet it remains contentious. Whether this alteration triggers broader socio-cultural impacts is a matter of ongoing debate.

