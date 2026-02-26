President Murmu Attends Bhoomi Pujan of Jagannath Temple at Jamshedpur

The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu, today participated in the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony of the Sri Jagannath Temple at Jamshedpur in Jharkhand’s Kolhan region, marking a significant spiritual and cultural milestone for the area.

The ceremony was organised by the Shri Jagannath Spiritual and Cultural Charitable Centre Trust, Jamshedpur, and attended by local devotees, community leaders and dignitaries.

Message of Universal Compassion and Harmony

Addressing the gathering, the President described Mahaprabhu Jagannath as “the Lord of the entire universe,” whose grace, she said, “showers equally upon all humanity, without any discrimination.”

She highlighted the Kolhan region as a living example of India’s pluralistic ethos, where vibrant tribal traditions coexist harmoniously with other spiritual streams of the country.

“The people of this region have preserved centuries-old traditions. People from different communities live together in harmony. This social harmony is a key aspect of devotion to Mahaprabhu Jagannath,” she said.

Spiritual Values in a Time of Global Conflict

Referring to ongoing wars and conflicts across the world, the President expressed concern and sadness over global instability. At the same time, she noted a growing international respect for Indian spiritual traditions and increasing devotion to Mahaprabhu Jagannath.

She said that people’s inclination towards spirituality and devotion strengthens the belief that divine grace will protect and ensure the well-being of the global community.

Emphasis on Charity and Education

Underscoring core Indian spiritual values, the President said that love, compassion for all living beings and plants, and charity are central to the country’s philosophical tradition.

She commended the Trust for its work in educating children from relatively less privileged sections of society and advised that top priority be given to children from economically weaker families.

She further urged the Trust to expand hostel facilities on a large scale to ensure that underprivileged students have access to stable and supportive learning environments.

Residential Gita Learning Programme

The President also noted that the Trust is in the process of establishing a residential learning programme dedicated to the study of the Srimad-Bhagavad-Gita.

She said such an initiative would make an invaluable contribution to spiritual awakening, character building and personality development among the younger generation.

The Bhoomi Pujan ceremony marks the beginning of construction of the Sri Jagannath Temple in Jamshedpur, envisioned not only as a place of worship but also as a centre for cultural preservation, education and community service in the region.