Carlsberg and Liverpool FC: Breaking Barriers with Sign Language

Carlsberg and Liverpool FC partner to introduce British Sign Language (BSL) at Anfield Stadium, facilitating inclusion for Deaf and hard of hearing fans. This initiative, beginning with ‘You'll Never Walk Alone’ in BSL, aims to provide accessible football experiences and promote greater equality and diversity in the sport.

Carlsberg and Liverpool FC are taking significant strides to enhance inclusivity at Anfield Stadium by introducing British Sign Language (BSL) for Deaf and hard of hearing fans. This exciting development kicks off with fans signing the club anthem, 'You'll Never Walk Alone,' in BSL during the match against West Ham.

The initiative highlights Carlsberg's commitment to bridging the accessibility gap in football, as research revealed a significant portion of Deaf fans feel excluded from match-day experiences. This ongoing partnership aims to ensure no fan is left out by guaranteeing BSL translators and encouraging inclusive football culture.

Liverpool FC's 'Red Together' match is pivotal in promoting equality, diversity, and inclusion. Carlsberg is championing a new era of accessibility, training staff and providing interpreters to boost engagement. This move underscores football's unifying power and Carlsberg's dedication to bringing the best experiences to all fans.

