Tribes Art Fest: Celebrating India's Tribal Visual Culture

On Monday, Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram inaugurated a 12-day Tribes Art Fest, an event uniting over 75 artists and more than 1,000 artworks representing over 30 tribal art traditions nationwide.

Organized by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs with FICCI and NGMA, the festival seeks to preserve India's tribal heritage and economically empower tribal communities. It is described as one of the most comprehensive national showcases of tribal visual culture.

The festival highlights art traditions from Warli to Bodo, offering curated activities like walkthroughs, painting demonstrations, and discussions, aiming to transform cultural heritage into sustainable livelihoods and connect artists with various sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)