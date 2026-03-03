Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Makes 'Shatak' Tax-Free, Celebrating Decades of National Values

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav declared the Hindi film 'Shatak', directed by Aashish Mall, tax-free. The film delves into the history of the RSS, chronicling its founder K B Hedgewar and significant events like the 1948 Kashmir crisis, promoting a message of national service and values.

Bhopal | Updated: 03-03-2026 00:06 IST
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh government has declared the Hindi film 'Shatak' tax-free in the state. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav emphasized that the movie embodies national service and values that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has maintained for decades.

Directed by Aashish Mall and produced by Vir Kapoor, 'Shatak' was released on February 19. It chronicles the history of the RSS, beginning with the childhood of its founder, K B Hedgewar, in Nagpur. The film covers pivotal events including the liberation of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and the 1948 Kashmir crisis.

Chief Minister Yadav expressed via social media that the film advocates for a strong, self-reliant India achievable through organized thought, character, and a spirit of service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

