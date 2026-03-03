Left Menu

Paramount's $79 Billion Merger, Oscar Spotlights, and Fashion Triumphs Shape Entertainment Landscape

Paramount's merger with Warner Bros Discovery results in $79 billion debt, with plans to combine streaming services. Oscar-nominated films highlight Palestinian stories amid conflict, while Giorgio Armani debuts a collection under the guidance of Silvana Armani. The film 'Sinners' wins top honors, setting stage for Oscar rivalry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2026 10:26 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 10:26 IST
Paramount is on the brink of a major transformation with its merger with Warner Bros Discovery, revealing a combined debt of $79 billion. Despite the hefty sum, Paramount has ruled out selling its cable assets, with CEO David Ellison announcing plans to merge streaming services like Paramount+ and HBO Max into a singular platform.

In the world of cinema, human narratives take center stage as Oscar hopefuls bring attention to Palestinian stories during a tumultuous Gaza war. Three Oscar-nominated filmmakers aim to shine a light on individual tales amid the chaos, as reported casualties reach over 72,000.

Meanwhile, fashion takes a forward step as Silvana Armani, niece of the legendary Giorgio Armani, launches her own collection with the title "New Horizons" during Milan Fashion Week. This comes just as the supernatural thriller "Sinners" gains momentum by winning the Actor Award for best movie cast, positioning itself as a strong contender in the upcoming Oscars.

India has entered into free trade agreements with several countries, opening up a wide range of opportunities for us: PM.

This year's Budget proposes record level of capital expenditure in infra and logistics, says prime minister.

