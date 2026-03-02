Crisis in Gaza: Fuel and Food Supplies Dwindle Amidst Border Closures

Gaza is facing a severe fuel and food shortage crisis as its limited supplies run dangerously low. This comes after Israel blocked the entry of fuel and goods into the territory, citing security concerns amid ongoing conflict with Iran.

The Israeli military closed all border crossings with Gaza over the weekend, following airstrikes on Iran conducted jointly with the United States. Officials stated that safety concerns prevent the operation of these crossings during wartime, with no indication of when they might reopen.

Dependent on fuel trucks from Israel and Egypt, Gaza's critical services risk shutting down within days. As internally displaced Palestinians struggle, fears of famine grow. Despite assurances from Israeli authorities about sufficient food supply, the potential fuel shortage remains unaddressed.