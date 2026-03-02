Crisis in Gaza: Fuel and Food Supplies Dwindle Amidst Border Closures
Gaza faces severe shortages of fuel and food as Israel closes border crossings citing conflict with Iran. With hospitals and essential services at risk, local officials warn of rapidly depleting supplies. The closures raise fears of famine, reminiscent of a similar crisis last year.
Gaza is facing a severe fuel and food shortage crisis as its limited supplies run dangerously low. This comes after Israel blocked the entry of fuel and goods into the territory, citing security concerns amid ongoing conflict with Iran.
The Israeli military closed all border crossings with Gaza over the weekend, following airstrikes on Iran conducted jointly with the United States. Officials stated that safety concerns prevent the operation of these crossings during wartime, with no indication of when they might reopen.
Dependent on fuel trucks from Israel and Egypt, Gaza's critical services risk shutting down within days. As internally displaced Palestinians struggle, fears of famine grow. Despite assurances from Israeli authorities about sufficient food supply, the potential fuel shortage remains unaddressed.
- READ MORE ON:
- Gaza
- fuel crisis
- food shortage
- border closures
- Israel
- conflict
- Iran
- aid
- Palestinians
- UN
ALSO READ
U.S.-Israeli Air War Escalates: Global Markets React as Oil Prices Surge
Gas Price Surge: Europe's LNG Crisis Amid Mideast Conflict
Prolonged Conflict: U.S. and Iran Tensions Escalate
Tensions Escalate in Middle East Conflict: Strikes and Diplomacy Amid US-Iran Clashes
Escalating Tensions: US-Israeli Strikes in Iran Stir Global Unease