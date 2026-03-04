Tragic Loss: Family Succumbs to Toxic Fumes in Bihar

In a tragic turn of events, four members of a family lost their lives after inhaling toxic gases emanating from a septic tank in Bihar's Sitamarhi district, officials confirmed on Wednesday. The incident occurred on Tuesday evening in the village of Kurhar, located within the Bokhra police jurisdiction.

The victims, identified as Rajeev Sahni, Krishna Kumar, Ravindra Sahni, and Vinay Sahni, reportedly lost consciousness due to the fumes. Villagers attempted a rescue, rushing the unconscious individuals to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, medical personnel declared all four deceased upon arrival, according to a statement by Bokhra police station's in-charge, Surendra Kumar.

Further investigations are ongoing, with the bodies sent for post-mortem exams. Authorities have dismissed speculation that the septic tank was being used for illicit activities such as producing country-made liquor, describing such allegations as 'far from reality'. This incident follows a similar tragedy that occurred on Sunday in Vaishali district.

(With inputs from agencies.)