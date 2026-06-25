Drone Strike Shakes Major Russian Oil Refinery
NORSI, a key Russian oil refinery, halted operations after a Ukrainian drone attack, exacerbating fuel shortages. The attack damaged the CDU-5 unit, impacting a significant portion of production. Though Lukoil has not commented, local authorities confirmed fatalities from the incident's fallout.
A Ukrainian drone strike has led to the suspension of operations at NORSI, Russia's fourth-largest oil refinery. The halt is expected to deepen fuel shortages across the nation, according to industry sources.
The attack damaged the critical CDU-5 refining unit, which processes around 12,000 metric tons daily. Despite the setback, there are plans to potentially restart operations using other units in the near future. Lukoil, the refinery's owner, has yet to issue a statement on the incident.
The economic impact is compounded by SPIMEX halting diesel and gasoline sales from the refinery. Local authorities have confirmed damage to an industrial facility and reported two fatalities from falling drone debris.
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