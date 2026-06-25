Supreme Court Backs Bayer in Roundup Legal Battle

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of Bayer, overturning a Missouri jury's $1.25 million verdict related to its Roundup weedkiller. The decision supports Bayer's stance that federal law preempts state failure-to-warn claims. This may end ongoing litigation regarding cancer risks associated with glyphosate, the active ingredient in Roundup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Us Supreme Court Reined In Thousands Of Lawsuits Pursued In State Courts Accusing Bayer Of Failing To Warn Users That The Active Ingredient In Its Roundup Weedkiller Causes Cancer | Updated: 25-06-2026 19:48 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 19:48 IST
Supreme Court Backs Bayer in Roundup Legal Battle
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The United States Supreme Court delivered a significant victory to Bayer on Thursday by overturning a Missouri jury's verdict that awarded $1.25 million to John Durnell. Durnell had claimed that glyphosate in Bayer's Roundup caused his cancer. The Court agreed with Bayer's argument that federal law pre-empts state law claims.

Bayer acquired Roundup in 2018 during its $63 billion purchase of Monsanto. The agrochemical company has faced over 100,000 lawsuits alleging that Roundup causes cancer. With the Supreme Court's decision, Bayer expects to largely end the litigation that has hung over it for nearly a decade.

Bayer emphasizes that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, which regulates pesticide labeling, did not find glyphosate to be cancerous. The Supreme Court decision further insulates Bayer from warning-based claims, reinforcing its stance that its pesticide labels comply with federal law.

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